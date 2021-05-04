Planning Directions Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Planning Directions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 1.2% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 75,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

VHT stock traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $238.00. 1,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,083. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $182.66 and a 1-year high of $242.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.37 and a 200-day moving average of $224.81.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

