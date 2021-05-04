Planning Directions Inc. Decreases Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Planning Directions Inc. lowered its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Planning Directions Inc. owned about 0.07% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

NASDAQ CFA traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,774. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $44.22 and a 52 week high of $71.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.