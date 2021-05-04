Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Short Interest Update

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,163,000 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the March 31st total of 869,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,218,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Planet 13 from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of Planet 13 stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. Planet 13 has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $8.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, distributes, and markets cannabis and cannabis-infused and related products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products.

