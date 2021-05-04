PirateCash Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 4th. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0949 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $5,902.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000150 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000640 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About PirateCash

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 31,620,620 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

