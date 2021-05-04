Piper Sandler Weighs in on Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $40.94 on Monday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $43.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $825.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 5.1% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $58,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,531,630.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $373,776 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.68%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

