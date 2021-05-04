Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EDAP. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

EDAP stock opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $197.16 million, a PE ratio of -112.67 and a beta of 1.92.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

