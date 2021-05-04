Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $312.58 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will post $312.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $302.90 million and the highest is $325.50 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported sales of $273.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 6,990 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $575,626.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 265,350 shares in the company, valued at $21,851,572.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,904 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $393,938.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 254,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,426,473.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,831 shares of company stock worth $7,070,405. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $1,445,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 681,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,861,000 after buying an additional 20,393 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,292. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $96.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

