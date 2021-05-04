PhoenixDAO Hits 24 Hour Volume of $406,190.00 (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $9.32 million and $406,190.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00070715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00069609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.95 or 0.00852803 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,450.46 or 0.09786602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00099676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00046622 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,660,270 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

