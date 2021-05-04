Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Gap Up to $24.52

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.52, but opened at $25.86. Phibro Animal Health shares last traded at $25.84, with a volume of 211 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 5.37%. Analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

