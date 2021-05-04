Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Gap Up to $24.52

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.52, but opened at $25.86. Phibro Animal Health shares last traded at $25.84, with a volume of 211 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46.
In related news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)
Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.
