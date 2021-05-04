PFG Advisors Sells 1,890 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SiTime were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 368,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,260,000 after purchasing an additional 140,336 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at $1,633,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at $1,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

SiTime stock opened at $90.52 on Tuesday. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $151.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.19 and a beta of 0.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.22 million. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SITM. Roth Capital increased their price target on SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

In related news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 2,450 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $278,344.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,273,179.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,988 shares of company stock worth $1,647,683. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

