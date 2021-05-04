PFG Advisors Sells 1,650 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWO. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 669,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 34,610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 11.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,541,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 152,968 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 479,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 53,402 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 852.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 714,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 639,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.64. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.64%.

TWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

