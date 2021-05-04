PFG Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

PFG Advisors reduced its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Square were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Square by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,045,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Square by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 370.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Square from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.05.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total value of $24,961,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,255,322 shares of company stock worth $301,511,701 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $243.68 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $61.09 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $110.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.80, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.87.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.