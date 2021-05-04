PFG Advisors Purchases Shares of 5,081 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $686,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,595,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,816 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Prologis by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prologis by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,725 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $116.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.12 and a fifty-two week high of $116.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

