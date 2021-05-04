PFG Advisors Makes New $490,000 Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

PFG Advisors bought a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 30.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

NYSE:SYY opened at $84.04 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.83 and its 200-day moving average is $74.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

