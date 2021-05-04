PFG Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 52.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $183.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.75. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $97.32 and a 12-month high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

