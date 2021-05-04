PFG Advisors Acquires 2,001 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,129 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 173,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Comcast by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,384 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,134,478,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.36. The company has a market capitalization of $259.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.15.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.