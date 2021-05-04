PFB (PFB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PFB (TSE:PFB) will post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect PFB to post earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

PFB (TSE:PFB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$37.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.19 million.

Shares of TSE:PFB opened at C$21.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.01. PFB has a twelve month low of C$9.70 and a twelve month high of C$23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$146.75 million and a PE ratio of 9.11.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFB. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PFB in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of PFB from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

