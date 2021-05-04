Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $346,161,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,535,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after acquiring an additional 263,365 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 847,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,167,000 after acquiring an additional 226,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,016,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $232.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $141.01 and a 12-month high of $234.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.60 and a 200 day moving average of $210.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

