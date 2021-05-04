Personalis (PSNL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Personalis has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. On average, analysts expect Personalis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.47. Personalis has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $53.46.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $98,517.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,194.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,951 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSNL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Personalis from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

