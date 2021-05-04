Permission Coin (ASK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $971,546.00

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Permission Coin has a market capitalization of $18.23 million and $971,546.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Permission Coin has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00064110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.20 or 0.00274621 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.33 or 0.01154977 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00029600 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.46 or 0.00726811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,825.53 or 1.00069358 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Permission Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Permission Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

