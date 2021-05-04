Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $171.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.19 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 23.50%. On average, analysts expect Perdoceo Education to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $855.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $352,616.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.