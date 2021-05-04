PEPS Coin Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last Week (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $442,172.74 and approximately $162.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00016234 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.83 or 0.00350057 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,760,692 coins and its circulating supply is 44,520,526 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.