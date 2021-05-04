Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 236.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,585 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Peoples Financial Services were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Peoples Financial Services by 308.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,850,000 after buying an additional 27,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

In related news, Director William E. Aubrey II bought 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.89 per share, with a total value of $45,434.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,380. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.48 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $198,134 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peoples Financial Services stock opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $47.54. The company has a market capitalization of $315.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average of $40.13.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.54 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.