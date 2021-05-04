Pegasystems Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pegasystems in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Pegasystems’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PEGA. Macquarie increased their target price on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $124.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $148.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.16 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.18.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.60%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $827,396.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,756.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,780,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,233,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after acquiring an additional 173,145 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,342,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,911,000 after purchasing an additional 118,035 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 118,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after acquiring an additional 87,400 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 117,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 64,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

