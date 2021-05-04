PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Increased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 105.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,264 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 0.9% of JustInvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $11.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.96. The stock had a trading volume of 366,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,843,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.31 and a 52 week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,350 shares of company stock valued at $70,655,438 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

