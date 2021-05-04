PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $93,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in PayPal by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in PayPal by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

PYPL traded down $10.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.13. 408,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,843,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $120.31 and a one year high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.77, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.76.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,350 shares of company stock worth $70,655,438. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

