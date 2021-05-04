Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 663 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 742.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Aflac by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,878 shares of company stock worth $4,880,148. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $54.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.22. The company has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $54.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.