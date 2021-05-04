Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 194 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.98. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $155.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5159 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

