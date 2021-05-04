Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 6,393 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $53.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.84. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.