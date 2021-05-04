Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 20,635 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 155.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,935 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,635 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,189 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 590.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after buying an additional 117,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 40.5% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,427 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

NYSE:RIO opened at $86.95 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $92.85. The company has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.63%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

