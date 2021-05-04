Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.84 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 112,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 54,075 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average is $53.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

