Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 103,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

