Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 300 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.50.

PH stock opened at $311.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $140.01 and a twelve month high of $323.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.67.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $1,249,629.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,565 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,596. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

