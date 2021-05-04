Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 8,593 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,376 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $115.04. 48,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,440,893. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

