Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 37,005 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,005 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

ESGD stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.99. 3,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,004. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $79.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average of $74.55.

