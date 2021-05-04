Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $42.15 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 387.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947,309 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.0% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $42,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.26. 5,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,813. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.03. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

