Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,173 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Santori & Peters now owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.17. 2,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,616. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.14 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

