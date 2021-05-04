Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 14,858 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 16.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $2,465,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 94.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $3,078,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 148.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 24,217 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.78. 37,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,110. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.84.

