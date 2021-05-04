ParallelCoin Price Reaches $2.08 on Major Exchanges (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded up 391.1% against the US dollar. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $653,142.90 and $22.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for about $2.08 or 0.00003863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.53 or 0.00555689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000652 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002468 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

