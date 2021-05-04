Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,473 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,732 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 68.4% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,206,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,036 shares of company stock worth $3,252,591 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNPR. Barclays upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

