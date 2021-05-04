Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 8.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,995,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMI opened at $92.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.49 and a 1-year high of $111.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.67.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $205,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,596 shares in the company, valued at $483,545.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $913,829.70. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,039. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

