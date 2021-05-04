Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLCN. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000.

Shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.037 dividend. This is a positive change from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th.

