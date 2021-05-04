Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 582 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 112,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,685,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,300,000 after acquiring an additional 628,478 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 427,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,912,000 after acquiring an additional 25,789 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $51.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.50.

