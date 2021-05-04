Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Raised to $106.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $97.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.49, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $70.31 and a 12 month high of $110.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.49.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $469.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 18.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

