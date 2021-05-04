Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.07. Owl Rock Capital has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.52%.

Several research firms have commented on ORCC. Royal Bank of Canada raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $510,363.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,481,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,289,397.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 82,878 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,183,497.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,855,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,692,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,103,763 shares of company stock worth $15,821,754 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

