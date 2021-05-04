Owens & Minor (OMI) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Owens & Minor has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 3.00-3.50 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.00 to $3.50 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. On average, analysts expect Owens & Minor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

OMI opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $39.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

In other Owens & Minor news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $1,064,717.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,659 shares in the company, valued at $12,424,829.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 12,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $476,077.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,447 shares of company stock worth $1,984,139. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.45.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.