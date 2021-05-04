Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $15,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.24.

NYSE:OC opened at $99.35 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $100.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.46.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

