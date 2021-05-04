OSRAM Licht (FRA:OSR) Given a €52.30 Price Target at Independent Research

OSRAM Licht (FRA:OSR) has been given a €52.30 ($61.53) price objective by analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Nord/LB set a €45.54 ($53.58) price target on OSRAM Licht and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €45.10 ($53.06).

FRA OSR traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €51.95 ($61.12). 37,789 shares of the stock were exchanged. OSRAM Licht has a 12-month low of €54.80 ($64.47) and a 12-month high of €79.42 ($93.44). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €52.45 and a 200 day moving average of €51.95.

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

