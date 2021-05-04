Orgel Wealth Management LLC Sells 76,774 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,774 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 9.4% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $66,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,164,000 after buying an additional 1,192,349 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,920,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,239,000 after buying an additional 1,182,659 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after buying an additional 1,167,083 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,227,000 after buying an additional 1,144,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,643,000 after buying an additional 1,123,185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,316. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.59 and a twelve month high of $117.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.37 and a 200-day moving average of $116.53.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

