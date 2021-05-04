Orgel Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,454,000 after purchasing an additional 628,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,408 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 266,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,628,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,172,332 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.54.

